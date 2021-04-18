Tahini Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Tahini Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Tahini Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Tahini market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tahini volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tahini market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Tahini in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Tahini manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Haitoglou Bros

Balsam

Prince Tahini

Halwani Bros

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Dipasa

Carwari

Firat

A.O. Ghandour & Sons

Sesajal

Mounir Bissat

Jiva Organics

Arrowhead Mills

Ruifu

Fudafang

Shagou

Xiangyuan

Luoyang Xuetang

Yinger

San Feng

Segment by Type

Hulled Tahini

Unhulled Tahini

Segment by Application

Paste & Spreads

Halva & Other Sweets

Sauces & Dips

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Stakeholders

Tahini Manufacturers

Tahini Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Tahini Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Tahini

1.1 Definition of Tahini

1.2 Tahini Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tahini Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hulled Tahini

1.2.3 Unhulled Tahini

1.3 Tahini Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Tahini Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Paste & Spreads

1.3.3 Halva & Other Sweets

1.3.4 Sauces & Dips

1.4 Global Tahini Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Tahini Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Tahini Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Tahini Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Tahini Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Tahini Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Tahini Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Tahini Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Tahini Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Tahini

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tahini

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Tahini

…..

8 Tahini Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Haitoglou Bros

8.1.1 Haitoglou Bros Tahini Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Haitoglou Bros Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Haitoglou Bros Tahini Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Balsam

8.2.1 Balsam Tahini Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Balsam Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Balsam Tahini Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Prince Tahini

8.3.1 Prince Tahini Tahini Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Prince Tahini Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Prince Tahini Tahini Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Halwani Bros

8.4.1 Halwani Bros Tahini Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Halwani Bros Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Halwani Bros Tahini Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Al Wadi Al Akhdar

8.5.1 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Tahini Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Tahini Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Dipasa

8.6.1 Dipasa Tahini Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Dipasa Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Dipasa Tahini Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Carwari

8.7.1 Carwari Tahini Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Carwari Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Carwari Tahini Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Firat

8.8.1 Firat Tahini Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Firat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Firat Tahini Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 A.O. Ghandour & Sons

8.9.1 A.O. Ghandour & Sons Tahini Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 A.O. Ghandour & Sons Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 A.O. Ghandour & Sons Tahini Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Sesajal

8.10.1 Sesajal Tahini Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Sesajal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Sesajal Tahini Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

