United States E-glue Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States E-glue market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States E-glue market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of E-glue in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States E-glue market competition by top manufacturers/players, with E-glue sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
BASF SE
Covestro
3M Company
Bostik Sa
Avery Dennison Corporation
Dow Chemical Company
Royal Adhesives and Sealants
Sika Ag
Ashland Inc.
ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)
H.B. Fuller Company
RPM International Inc.
Adhesives Research Inc.
Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.
Chemence Inc.
Henkel
Huntsman Corporation
Pidilite Industries
Mapei Spa
Super Glue Corporation
Heng Ying Adhesive Co., Ltd.
Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive Co., Ltd.
American Biltrite, Inc.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Material Type
Acrylics
Epoxies
Polyurethanes
Silicones
Others
By Product Type
Electrically Conductive
Thermally Conductive
UV Curing
Others
By Form
Liquid Form
Paste Form
Solid Form
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Printed Circuit Board
Semiconductor & IC
Others
