WASTE HEAT RECOVERY MARKET IN OIL AND GAS – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2017 – 2021
Waste heat recovery is a process that involves capturing of heat exhausted by an existing industrial process. This waste heat is utilized for other heating applications, including power generation and other applications in different industries. There are numerous ways of recovering waste heat from industries. It is estimated that 20%-50% of industrial energy usage is eventually released as waste heat. The sources of waste heat mainly include discharge of hot combustion gases into the atmosphere and heat transfer from hot equipment exteriors. Waste heat recovery unit is normally a heat exchanger where the heat is recovered from hot streams with high energy content. The following are the most common waste heat recovery equipment: HRSGs, industrial heating boilers, and turbines.
The analysts forecast the global waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry for the period 2015-2019. The report focuses on waste heat recovery equipment used in the oil and gas industry. The installed capacity in the report is derived from waste heat to power applications in terms of GW.
The report, Global Waste Heat Recovery Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. A detailed study of the application segmentation, which includes the downstream, midstream, and upstream, is given in the report. Also, the report discusses the key geographies that comprise EMEA, APAC, and the Americas in terms of their installed capacity.
Key vendors
• Alstom
• Amec Foster Wheeler
• Dongfang Electric
• Harbin Electric
• MHPS
Other prominent vendors
• Bono Energia
• China Energy Recovery
• Forbes Marshall
• Ormat Technologies
• Siemens
Market driver
• Rise in unconventional oil and gas resources
Market challenge
• Technical challenges
Market trend
• Stringent environment norms
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
Global waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry by application 2014
Global waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry by application 2019
Global waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry by downstream sector
Global waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry by upstream sector
Global waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry by midstream sector
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry by region 2014
Global waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry by region 2019
Waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry in EMEA
Waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry in Americas
Waste heat recovery market in oil and gas industry in APAC
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
Competitive landscape
Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
ABB
Alstom
Amec Foster Wheeler
GE Energy Management
Echogen Power Sytems
..…..Continued
