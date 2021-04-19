Agricultural Fumigants Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

The global Agricultural Fumigants market was valued at USD xx million in 2018, and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2018-2025).

A vulnerability of crops to various diseases, pests, unfamiliar weather conditions are raising the demand for the fumigants, which helps the crops to withstand the pre and post-harvest threats. Fumigants are insecticides in the form of gas which kills adult insects that live outside of the grains and do away with the eggs, larvae, and pupae that enter the grain. Fumigants must be used only in receptacles that do not allow the gas to escape.

The market is driven by several growth factors such as growing agricultural production, increasing concerns over Post-Harvest Loss, high product efficiency, and changing farming practices and better storage technology. However, certain constraints are restricting the market growth such as product application issues, residue accumulation, and environmental & regulatory constraint.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by Type such as 1,3-Dichloropropene, Chloropicrin, Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Metam Sodium, and Other Agricultural Fumigants. Methyl bromide has occupied the largest market share due to vast application spectrum across stored product pest management as well as a pre-plant soil fumigant. However, phosphine agricultural fumigant market share is anticipated to witness maximum growth by 2025, as it leaves minimal residue and is increasingly accepted in the industry.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Soil and Warehouse. The Warehouse segment holds a majority of the demand. Soil fumigation helps in weed control and the elimination of parasitic attacks by nematodes. Warehouse fumigation involves in the application of fumigants in storage structures like silos warehouses, flour mills ship holds, railcars etc.

Warehouses occupy the major share taking 66% of the total market.

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market

This is due to the increase in post-harvest losses involved in various processes involved right from a production of goods to consumers. Studies reveal that approximately 14-31% of the total production is lost by the time it reaches the end users.

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market 2018-2025

Hence, the post-harvest losses can be considered as the driving factor for the global agricultural fumigants market.

The global fumigants market is segmented by form into Solid, Liquid and Gas. Out of the three, the liquid form has largest market share followed by gaseous form due to its safe application and large usage for several kinds agricultural commodities. But due to the ability of gaseous agricultural fumigants to reach insects in stored grains and on soil and crops in the isolated places, the market size is expected to grow in future years.

Report Coverage:

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Further, the market is categorized by Crops, it is segmented into Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & grains, and Oilseeds & Pulses. In addition, the market is categorized by function such as Fungicide, herbicide, insecticide, and nematicide.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd., DuPont De Nemours & Company, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Reddick Fumigants, LLC, America Inc., Ikeda Kogyo Co., Ltd., UPL Group, Fumigation Services, VFC, Cytec Solvay Group, Trical, Inc., TriEst Ag Group, Inc., Lanxess, Isagro, Industrial Fumigation Compay, AMVAC.

