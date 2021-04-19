Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Raise Growth in Future By In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity Industries Included B/E Aerospace Inc., United Technologies Corporation

The global market for aircraft cabin interior accounted for USD 15.52 Billion in 2015 and is estimated to reach market valuation of USD 28.12 Billion by 2023 by expanding at a significant compound annual growth rate of 11.26% over the period 2016-2023. Factors such as technological advancement in aircraft interiors and modification of cabin components are anticipated to drive the aircraft cabin interior market with noteworthy revenue by the end of 2023. Further, the seat segment under product type is estimated to account for highest market share of 27.5% in overall aircraft cabin interiors market during the forecast period.

The aircraft cabin interior market has been segmented by application into seating system, galley, cabin & structure, equipment and system and in-flight entertainment systems. Among these segments, the in-flight entertainment segment is estimated to boom over the forecast period which can be attributed to rise in demand for in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity for entertainment and on-board shopping. These factors are anticipated to drive the demand for in-flight entertainment in overall Aircraft Cabin Interior Market over the coming years.

In the regional segment, North America represented the largest market in terms of revenue with market share of 45% and is anticipated to continue its dominance in overall aircraft cabin interior market over the period 2016-2023. This can be attributed to increasing sales of commercial jet and air traffic in this region. Factors such as growing rate of GDP, rising adoption of advanced technology and presence of emerging nations such as India, China and others are anticipated to make Asia Pacific as the second largest share contributor in the aircraft cabin interior market. Rapid increase in globalization and urbanization is anticipated to attract more passengers for flight journeys in order to save time are some of the factors that are likely to benefit the expansion of aircraft cabin interior market.

Internet Enabled Services Reflect Significant Opportunities

There is a rising demand for aircraft cabin interior due to globalization leading to growing economies and the need to keep the aircraft interior comfortable and attractive. Further, rising concern towards interior maintenance of aircraft cabins, demand for in-flight entertainment from passengers are some of the factors that are believed to supplement the growth of aircraft cabin interior market across the globe.

However, drop in sales of commercial jets due to increase in fuel prices and high cost of modified aircraft cabin interiors is likely to inhibit the growth of the aircraft cabin interior market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Aircraft cabin interior market which includes company profiling of B/E Aerospace Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Aviointeriors S.P.A., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Turkish Cabin Interior Inc., HAECO Group and C&D Zodiac.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the aircraft cabin interior market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

