Aircraft Communication System Market Emerging Trends 2025- Leading Players General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, L-3 Technologies, Thales Group, Viasat, Rockwell Collins

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as rise in demand for aircrafts and increase in demand for SATCOM technologies in the global aviation sector.

Currently, the global aircraft communication system market is witnessing a substantial growth, and is projected to rise in the coming years. The aircraft communication system market is a highly fragmented market, with large to medium sized enterprises operating in the field. These established companies invest significant amount in their research and development wings in order to develop and manufacture technologically advanced communication systems for commercial aircrafts as well as military aircrafts. The aircraft manufacturers on the other hand, are procuring advanced technologies in order to equip their airplanes with the latest technology and meet the demand of control towers as well as customers. This factor is influencing the growth of aircraft communication system market heavily.

The global aircraft communication system market accounted to US$7,475.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$15,375.1 Mn by 2025.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

The top 10 industry players operating in the field of aircraft communication systems across the globe includes Cobham Plc. (United Kingdom), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), L-3 Technologies Inc. (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Viasat Inc. (United States), Raytheon Company (United States), and Rockwell Collins (United States) among others.

The market for aircraft communication systems is influenced by various factors such as rise in air travel, and increasing demand for SATCOM technologies. These factors are poised to drive the market growth of aircraft communication systems from 2017 to 2025. However, there are factors hindering the growth of the market during the forecast period such as high investments incurred during procurement of such advanced systems, and failure of air traffic management systems during the peak hour of air traffic. Moreover, several research and development activities being carried out by different aircraft communication systems manufacturers are poised to help the market for aircraft communication systems to escalate over the years in future.

North America led the aircraft communication systems market in 2017. North America has the largest fleet of military aircrafts in the world. Business and personal aircraft market also generates a stable revenue in this region. Boeing is a North American multinational company is the largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft. The presence of Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and general dynamics are some of the major military aircraft suppliers operating in the region thus, creating an exponential market for aircraft communication systems. Moreover, the United States is focused on reducing the gap between the pilots and air traffic controllers, and in order to bridging the gap, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has undertaken an initiative named NextGen Avionics. This new technology is attracting the general aviation aircraft manufacturers and general aviation owners, since this technology is helping the general aviation aircraft owners to meet the Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast out mandate.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest aircraft communication system market share

Based on the type, the VHF/UHF/HF radio is projected to dominate the aircraft communication system market

Transponders led the aircraft communication system market by component in 2017

Based on the aircraft type, the commercial aircraft is projected to dominate the aircraft communication system market

Asia Pacific region is projected to expand with highest CAGR in the global aircraft communication system market. Factors driving the adoption of communication systems in the Asia Pacific includes a significant increase in commercial air traffic, in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia among others. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), China is expected to surpass the United States in terms of commercial air traffic, and India is expected to outpace the United Kingdom by 2035. Thus, the commercial aviation sector in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness an immense growth in the coming years.

