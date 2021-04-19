Automotive Steering Sensors Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Bei Sensors, De Amertek, HELLA and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies, Methode Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch

An automotive steering sensor is the critical most part of Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system, which is measured the position angle and the rate of turn of a steering wheel. The latest developments in the steering angle and multifunctional intelligent system sensors, aiding safer drive by sensing the firmness of drivers’ grip to save a life, and the growth of automotive steering sensor market.

The “Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive steering sensors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive steering sensors market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology and geography. The global automotive steering sensors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive steering sensors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A rise in automobile sales across the world, awareness of advanced technologies are some of the prime drivers of the automotive steering sensor market. Additionally, consumer’s concern about safety and security features to equip their vehicles with a driver assistance system, including steering sensors and the growing government regulations towards safety are driving the automotive steering sensor market. A rise in the adoption of electric power steering and electric vehicle are providing ample opportunities to minimize drivers’ difficulties and to create ease in driving.

Leading Key Players:

BEI Sensors

De Amertek Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

Methode Electronics

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies

Valeo S.A.

The global automotive steering sensors market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as Angle and Torque Sensors, Motor Position Sensors, Health Monitoring Systems, Multi-Functional Sensor Systems, and Others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into Magnetic, Contacting, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive steering sensors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive steering sensors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive steering sensors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive steering sensors market in these regions.

