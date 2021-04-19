Automotive Testing Market SWOT Analysis by 2027 – ABB, ACTIA, AVL List, Continental, Honeywell International, HORIBA, Robert Bosch, Rohde and Schwarz

Automotive testing ensures the effective functioning and lifelong operation of a vehicle. From the engine to the emission, regular testing of mechanisms ensure the longevity and safety of the parts of a vehicle. Rising concerns for road accidents & fatalities paired with the proliferation of automation in the automotive industry is fueling the automotive testing market.

The “Global Automotive Testing Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive testing market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004981/

The report enables you to-

• Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

• Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

• Identify and understand important and diverse types of Automotive Testing under development

• Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

• Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

• In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Increase in electric vehicle production & autonomous vehicle testing, increase in electronic architecture in modern vehicles, stringent safety, emission norms across the globe and technical advancement in the automotive industry are driving the automotive testing market. However, high cost associated with advanced technologies and lack of skilled workforce is restraining the market growth. On the other hand, growing demand for onboard diagnostic tools, analyzing of simulation testing, and increased demand for high performance vehicle is creating opportunities for the automotive testing market.

Leading Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

ACTIA Group

AVL List GmbH

Continental AG

Honeywell International Inc.

HORIBA Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

SGS S.A

Siemens AG

The global automotive testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and vehicle type. Based on product type, the market is segmented as engine dynamo meter, wheel alignment tester, chassis dynamo meter, and vehicle emission tester. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into ADAS testing, ECU testing, data logger, and simulation testing. Based on vehicle type, the market id segmented as passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive testing market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive testing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive testing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive testing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive testing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive testing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Make an Inquiry @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004981/

Key Benefits for Automotive Testing Market:

• This study provides an in-depth Automotive Testing market analysis to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the market, which is expected to facilitate efficient business planning.

• Value chain analysis provides key inputs on role of key intermediaries involved, which is expected to assist the stakeholders to devise appropriate strategies.

• This report presents a detailed quantitative analysis of the current Automotive Testing industry trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing market opportunities.