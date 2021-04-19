Bio-Surfactants Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bio-Surfactants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database.

Surfactants are usually amphiphilic organic compounds containing both hydrophobic group (tail) and hydrophilic groups (head). Bio-surfactants are surfactants in which at least one of the two groups (hydrophilic or hydrophobic) is obtained from plants, and hence, they are not necessarily 100% plant-derived. Surfactants lower the surface tension of liquids, allowing chemicals to mix more easily. Biosurfactants are produced using oleochemical (bio-based) raw materials including plant oils such as coconut and palm oils, plant carbohydrates such as sorbitol, sucrose, and glucose or from animal fats such as tallow. Oleochemical feedstock sourcing for surfactants has been changing in recent years as animal fats have lost ground for vegetable oils. Like synthetic surfactants, biosurfactants are excellent emulsifiers and maintain wetting and foaming properties, characteristics that are valued in several applications including household detergents and cosmetics industry.

Increasing consumer awareness pertaining to the usage of sustainable products and rising environmental concerns towards usage of synthetic components in formulations of surfactants should stimulate biosurfactants market size. These products have increased application outlook in personal care and food processing industries owing to superior properties including high biodegradability, antifungal, antimicrobial, low toxicity and immune response. Strong application scope in household detergents, personal care products, industrial cleaners, textiles, food processing and agricultural chemicals should drive biosurfactants market growth. The product helps in minimizing the interfacial surface tension of solutions. In addition, the product has high sustainability and shelf life over the synthetic products, which will stimulate the product demand. Stringent government regulations and policies towards the usage and substitution of petrochemical based products should propel the industry growth. Asia-Pacific is majorly dominated by China, Japan, and India. China was the largest consumer of biosurfactants in 2017, and the country is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Continuous growth in population is fuelling the demand for personal care, soaps, and detergents in the country, which, in turn, is augmenting biosurfactants market. Moreover, the demand for biosurfactants in soaps and detergents was high in 2017.

Global Bio-Surfactants market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-Surfactants.

This report researches the worldwide Bio-Surfactants market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.This study categorizes the global Bio-Surfactants breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Croda International

Ecover

Bio-Surfactants Breakdown Data by Type

Methyl Ester Sulfonates

Alkyl Polyglucosides

Sorbitan Esters

Sucrose Esters

Rhamnolipids

Bio-Surfactants Breakdown Data by Application

Detergent and Fabric Softener

Cosmetics

Industrial

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemical

Agriculture

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Bio-Surfactants Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bio-Surfactants capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bio-Surfactants manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bio-Surfactants :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

