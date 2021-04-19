Blockchain Technology Market to witness Impressive Global Growth in Production-Consumption Ratio through 2025

The key driving factors which are contributing to the growth of the blockchain technology market are the elimination of third-party intermediaries, the creation of transparency and immutability in the transactions as well as it is less time consuming and requires fewer transaction costs. However, the lack of awareness about the blockchain technology and regulation problems hampering the growth of the global blockchain technology market.

A Blockchain is a digitized, decentralized, public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions. Blockchain applications are being used in many industries as a secure and cost-effective way to create and manage a distributed database and maintain records for digital transactions of all types. The blockchain is a public electronic ledger of transactions between users each one time-stamped and linked to the previous one, so it cannot be altered or duplicated. Blockchain technology is very secure due to its distributed structure and consensus-driven mechanism, all participants in the peer-to-peer network need to validate the transaction.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. Ripple

4. Chain, Inc.

5. Digital Asset Holdings

6. Bitfury USA, Inc.

7. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

8. Earthport PLC.

9. BTL Group

10. Coinbase

The report on Blockchain Technology Market provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain technology market based on by type, application, service provider and vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall blockchain technology market concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The “Global Blockchain Technology Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blockchain technology with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global blockchain technology market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, service provider, vertical and geography. The global blockchain technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics influencing the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

