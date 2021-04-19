Board Games Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Asmodee Editions, Goliath B.V., Grand Prix, Hasbro and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Board Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Board Games Market



Board games are played using a board where pieces or counters are places and moved over the board. It also includes cards and dice games. Board games are witnessing a high-value proposition for investors and general population than other advanced video games. A major factor that is encouraging the general population to invest is that board games are easy to understand, and people can connect with the concept rapidly and can set realistic targets. Hence the increase in crowdfunding platforms for the game publishers is a major factor that is driving the growth of the market.

These games, which were traditionally played in their physical format using boards, cards, dice, and playing tokens, are increasingly being translated into the digital form for devices such as smartphones, computers, video game systems, and tablets. The increasing digitization of these games is one the emerging trends that is going to boost the market during the forecast period. The board games market continues to face a challenge from the digital games segment, however, the market along with other games segment have remained stable in the past three years. This report focuses on the global Board Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Board Games development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Asmodee Editions,

Goliath B.V.,

Grand Prix,

Hasbro,

Ravensburger

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tabletop

Card and Dice Games

Collectible Card Games

Miniature Games

RPGs

Market segment by Application, split into

Offline Retail

Online Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Board Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Board Games development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



