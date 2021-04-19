Breast Pump Market Find Out Top Impacting Factor of Market Growth By Opportunity and Industry Forecast 2027
“Global Breast Pump Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global breast pump market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology type, distribution channel, and geography. The global breast pump market is expected to increase the high progression during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players of the market and also offers opportunities and key trends in the market.
Breast pump is a medical device which helps to extract milk from the breast of a lactating woman. It’s a hand handled device and available in the market as manual and battery powered. Breast pump is most popular device in working women or those who frequently away from their baby. These devices have adjustable suction level to avoid discomfort. Breast pump available in two forms- single pump and double pumps.
Some of the key players are:-
- Pigeon Corporation,
- ARDO USA,
- Ameda, Philips,
- Medela,
- Evenflo Feeding,
- Albert,
- Mayborn Group Limited,
- Hygeia Health,
- Spectra Baby USA
- and others.
