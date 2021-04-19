CAM Software Market Technological Advancement With The Outstanding Players Autodesk , Mastercam , SolidCAM Ltd. , EdgeCAM

Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is a software tool that assists engineers, architects, and other professionals to design and manufacture objects. CAM software refers to the use of a computer to assist in all operations of a manufacturing plant which includes planning, management, transportation, and storage. The primary purpose of the CAM software is to create a faster production process & components and provide more precise dimensions and material consistency. CAM applications are used to design a product and program manufacturing processes, specifically, CNC machining.

Rise in use of CAM software in packaging machinery, surge in industrialization, and increase in investment of R&D activities drive the CAM market growth. However, availability of free and open-source CAM software is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions and technological advancements in CAM software are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in future.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Autodesk Inc.

Mastercam

SolidCAM Ltd.

EdgeCAM

ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd.

GRZ Software

BobCAD-CAM, Inc.

Cimatron Group

Camnetics, Inc.

MecSoft Corporation

Dassault Systmes

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

The global CAM software market is segmented based on design type, application, and region. Based on design type, the CAM market is classified into 2D and 3D. By application, it is divided into aerospace & defense industry, shipbuilding industry, automobile & train industry, machine tool industry, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global passenger information system market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the CAM market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: CAM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DESIGN TYPE

CHAPTER 5: CAM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: CAM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

