Cerebral Vasospasm Market 2019 Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Key Companies, Growth, And Regional Outlook To 2023

The narrowing of cerebral arteries is termed as cerebral vasospasm. Cerebral vasospasm is most commonly observed in patients who survive subarachnoid hemorrhage. Narrowing of cerebral artery leads to cerebral ischemia and then death. Increasing prevalence of subarachnoid hemorrhage and a rise in the prevalence of traumatic brain injury is the key factor driving the growth of the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017, 30% of the total injury deaths are due to traumatic brain injury in the US. Other factors contributing to the growth of the market are increasing hypertension among the population, rising adoption of smoking, changing lifestyle, growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders, rising use of blood thinners and the introduction of technologically advanced treatments.

However, factors such as high cost associated with treatment, risks associated with drugs and medication and a shortage of skilled professionals are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Global cerebral vasospasm market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.4% during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

Global cerebral vasospasm market is segmented on the basis of type of treatment which includes triple-H therapy, nimodipine and other. On the basis of route of administration the market is segmented into oral, intravenous and intra-arterial and on the basis of end user the market is again segmented into hospitals, clinics and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Headsense Medical Ltd (Israel), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Minnetronix, Inc (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany) and H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America has the largest market of cerebral vasospasm. North America cerebral vasospasm market is driven by robust research & development practices along with growing advancements in the field of neurology. Europe has the second largest market of cerebral vasospasm which is followed by Asia Pacific. In Middle East and Africa the market is least due to limited development in the healthcare sector.

The report of global cerebral vasospasm market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the market’s different segments and regions.

