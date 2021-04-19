Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market deployment model, application, and Regional Analysis 2019-2027

Cloud backup is also called as online backup. This is a strategy which used for backing up the data involving sending of a copy of data through public or a proprietary network to an off-site server. This server is hosted by the third party service provider that charges fees depending upon bandwidth, capacity, or number of users form the customer.

The cloud backup & recovery software market is driven by an urge to lower additional IT overheads has raised the demand for cloud backup & recovery software throughout diversified industry users. Also, due to an increase in the number of cloud-based service providers, use of smart devices, and demand for big data, the use of advanced cloud backup is rising. These factors are responsible for the growth of cloud backup & recovery software market. Furthermore, the steady adoption rate of hybrid cloud as a deployment model is expected to gain high momentum during the forecasted period.

The “Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cloud backup & recovery software market with detailed market segmentation by organization size, deployment model, application, and geography. The global cloud backup & recovery software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cloud backup & recovery software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the cloud backup & recovery software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cloud backup & recovery software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cloud backup & recovery software in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cloud backup & recovery software market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the cloud backup & recovery software market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Actifio Inc.

– Commvault

– CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

– Dell Technologies Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Symantec Corporation

– Veritas Technologies LLC

– Veeam Software

The global cloud backup & recovery software market is segmented on the basis of organization size, deployment model, and application. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of deployment model, the cloud backup & recovery software market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid. On the basis of application, the cloud backup & recovery software market is segmented into retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, public sector, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cloud backup & recovery software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cloud backup & recovery software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cloud backup & recovery software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cloud backup & recovery software in these regions.

