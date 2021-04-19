Cloud Infrastructure Services Market 2019: Size, Share, In-depth Analysis and Segmentation by Types, Key Players, Applications and Regional Forecast to 2025
Report Description:
Cloud Infrastructure refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure like physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, backup etc. A hypervisor, such as Xen, Oracle VirtualBox, Oracle VM, KVM, VMware ESX/ESXi, or Hyper-V, LXD, runs the virtual machines as guests. Pools of hypervisors within the cloud operational system can support large numbers of virtual machines and the ability to scale services up and down according to customers’ varying requirements.
Cloud infrastructure services are the services being offered by IT vendors specifically for cloud deployment. These services are IaaS, PaaS, CDN/ADN, Managed Hosting, and Colocation Services. The major vendors in this market are IBM, Cisco, Salesforce, Equinix, AT&T and others which offer cloud base services to envelop the whole private, public and community cloud spectrum. The infrastructure services can reduce the costs involved in buying, installing, upgrading, and maintaining the tools and services. The movement to the cloud based infrastructure services provides an elastic, scale, easy entry and lower per person access costs.
In 2018, the global Cloud Infrastructure Services market size was 71200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 153800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Infrastructure Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Infrastructure Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Equinix, Inc.
Google Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Salesforce.Com
AT&T, Inc.
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Computer Sciences Corporation
Hewlett-Packard Company
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Content Delivery Network (CDN)/ Application Delivery Network (ADN)
Managed Hosting
Colocation Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Public Cloud
1.4.3 Private Cloud
1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Platform as a Service (PaaS)
1.5.3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
1.5.4 Content Delivery Network (CDN)/ Application Delivery Network (ADN)
1.5.5 Managed Hosting
1.5.6 Colocation Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size
2.2 Cloud Infrastructure Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Infrastructure Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Infrastructure Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Infrastructure Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Equinix, Inc.
12.2.1 Equinix, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.2.4 Equinix, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Equinix, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Google Inc.
12.3.1 Google Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.3.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Google Inc. Recent Development
12.4 International Business Machines Corporation
12.4.1 International Business Machines Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.4.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Salesforce.Com
12.5.1 Salesforce.Com Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.5.4 Salesforce.Com Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Salesforce.Com Recent Development
12.6 AT&T, Inc.
12.6.1 AT&T, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.6.4 AT&T, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AT&T, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
12.7.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Introduction
12.7.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Services Business (2014-2019)
Continued …
