Cloud RAN Market Size Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Cloud RAN Market – 2019

Report Description:

The cloud RAN is also known as centralized RAN; the mobile network infrastructure that supports 2G, 3G, and 4G system and the benchmarks of the wireless communication use an advanced cellular network architecture which is nothing but cloud RAN. The cloud RAN is far better than the traditional cellular network system as it avoids the usage of radio frequency equipment, the baseband unit, antenna, and digital processor. The cloud RAN helps the cellular network operators in delivering effective and qualitative mobile communication services in a cost effective way and also enhances the mobile communications.

In 2018, the global Cloud RAN market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud RAN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud RAN development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Actix Ltd

JDSU

MTI Radiocomp

Mindspeed Technologies

VitesseSemiconductor

VPI Systems

TEOCO

Ceragon Networks Ltd

Aricent Technologies

6WIND

Altera Corp

Intel Corporation

Telco Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Baseband Units

Optical Transport Network

Processors

Remote Radio Units

Servers

Measurement Device

Market segment by Application, split into

Integration Services

Network Services

Custom Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

