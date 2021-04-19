Cold Patch Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cold Patch Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Cold patch, also known as cold mix or cold asphalt, was first recognized as a way to make road repairs quickly because it can be applied right from the container without heating. Cold asphalt also doesn’t require any special heavy rolling machines or special applicators as it can be shoveled or poured into a pothole or utility cut and tamped down with a hand tool.Cold asphalt is not dependent upon warm weather. Highway repair crews like cold asphalt because it retains it pliable properties when the temperature drops, so it can be used in northern climates well into the fall and even early winter months. Municipal road crews can make more repairs in a single season because they do not have to maintain this asphalt product at a predetermined temperature to work with it – because it’s cold asphalt.

This study considers the Cold Patch value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Semi-solid

Solid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Roads and Bridges

Ports

Airports

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

EZ Street Company

Fulton Hogan

Tiki Tar Industries India Limited

Sakrete

GREENPATCH

Material Resources

SealMaster

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold Patch consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cold Patch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Patch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Patch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cold Patch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

