Computer Engineering Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Computer Engineering is a discipline that integrates several fields of computer science and electronics engineering required to develop computer hardware and software.

Engineers usually have training in electronic engineering (or electrical engineering), software design, and hardware-software integration instead of only software engineering or electronic engineering. Computer engineers are involved in many hardware and software aspects of computing, from the design of individual microcontrollers, microprocessors, personal computers, and supercomputers, to circuit design. This field of engineering not only focuses on how computer systems themselves work, but also how they integrate into the larger picture.[

In 2018, the global Computer Engineering market size was 1890000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2792400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computer Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Advantest Corporation

Advint (Advanced Integration)

Ansys

ARM Holdings

Astronics Corporation

Autodesk

Averna Technologies

Cadence Design Systems

Cavium

Cobham

Cypressmiconductor Corporation

Dassault Systemes

Future Technology Devices International (FTDI Chip)

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Personal Computer

Supercomputers

Mobile Computer Hardware

Server Computer Hardware

Built-in Computer

Microelectronic Components

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Commnication System

Industrial

Medicine

Consumer Computer Equipmet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

