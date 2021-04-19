Connected Truck Telematics Market by Latest Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation and Top Players – Continental AG, DAF, Daimler AG, 4. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, and Meritor WABCO

The New Report “Connected Truck Telematics Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Fuel is estimated to be the second largest expense in managing fleets after payrolls. The need to optimize fuel usage and drive cost efficiencies have led the fleet managers to look for solutions that would give them insights into the various aspects of their fleets. Further untimely repairs and maintenance also add to the costs of the fleet managers where fleet downtime plays a significant role. Connected truck telematics provides all solutions related to notifying on the repair and maintenance aspects, provides insights into the fuel consumption data, and also establishes connections with other vehicles on the road for advanced driver assistance.

The emergence of vehicle telematics and the demands for advanced driver assist systems are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growing adoptions of connected truck telematics. Higher installations costs hinder the adoptions of connected truck telematics posing a challenge to the growth of the connected truck telematics market. Increasing entry of non-traditional telematics companies coupled with rising engagements with the concept of smart cities provides new opportunities to the players operating in the connected truck telematics market.

Continental AG, DAF, Daimler AG, 4. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, and Meritor WABCO. Also, OTTO Motors, Peloton Technology, Scania AB, TomTom International B.V., and AB Volvo

The “Global Connected Truck Telematics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and indepth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by game type, application, end user, and geography. The global Connected Truck Telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Connected Truck Telematics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the connected truck telematics market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the connected truck telematics market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Connected Truck Telematics market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

