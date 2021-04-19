Crash barrier Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

Crash barriers are used to prevent vehicles from crashing with dangerous obstacles such as boulder stones, buildings, sign supports, trees, and bridge abutments, and thereby to keep them on the track. Technologies to improve the flow of traffic include automotive crash barriers which help to prevent vehicles from roadside hazards. Automotive crash barriers absorb the energy from the vehicle collision. Road barrier systems are used in some road safety measures & solutions in order to provide safety for vehicles and reduce the impact of vehicle crashes. Most of the developed countries across the globe have started implementing road safety programs.

The global Crash barrier market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of the vehicle crash barrier system by the majority of countries, rising automotive market, increasing spending on infrastructures such as airports and roads and increasing focus on industrialization and escalating growth in the construction sector are few of the factors driving the growth of the crash barrier market. The rising awareness among the general population regarding the importance of safety measures is also fuelling the growth of the global crash barrier market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising popularity and demand for flexible crash barriers will further drive the global crash barrier market.

Leading Key Players:

Arbus Limited

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Lindsay Corporation

Nucor Corporation

NV Bekaert SA

Tata Steel Limited

Transpo Industries, Inc.

Trinity Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

The global Crash barrier market is segmented on the basis of type, device, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as Moveable/portable barrier system, Immovable/fixed barrier system. Further, based on device, the market is divided into Crash Cushions, Gating and Non-gating end Treatment, Water and sand filled plastic barriers, Guardrails Energy Absorbent Terminals (GEAT),Others. Furthermore, based on application, the Crash barrier market is segmented as median barriers, bridge barriers, roadside barriers, work zone barriers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Crash barrier market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Crash barrier market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Crash barrier market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for each region.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

The report also includes the profiles of key Crash barrier companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

