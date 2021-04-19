Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | Nlyte, Panduit, Schneider Electric, Sunbird, Vertiv
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024
Data center infrastructure management solutions market is the increased focus on automation among enterprises. Data center automation is a cost-effective process.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Nlyte, Panduit, Schneider Electric, Sunbird, Vertiv
This study considers the Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Hardware Devices
Software System
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Energy Management
Power Management
Network Management
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions by Players
4 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Nlyte
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Product Offered
11.1.3 Nlyte Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Nlyte News
11.2 Panduit
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Product Offered
11.2.3 Panduit Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Panduit News
11.3 Schneider Electric
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Product Offered
11.3.3 Schneider Electric Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Schneider Electric News
11.4 Sunbird
