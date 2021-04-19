Digital Forensics Market Size growing rapidly Over 10.9% CAGR and anticipated to reach US$ 6.9 Bn by 2025

The global digital forensics market accounted to US$ 3,080.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 6,945.6 Mn in 2025.

As new technologies evolve, lawbreakers find distinct methods to use these technologies to obligate crimes. With the explosion of web technologies almost all major businesses in the world have web presence thus exposing their data to legitimate and illegitimate users. Computers, mobile devices and clouds and IoT have become intrinsic part of our lives. Businesses have streamlined their operation saving millions of dollars because of the web technologies and services. Because of such intricate involvement of technology in all aspects of our lives, it also has become legal evidence in both civil and criminal cases. Digital evidences admitted in courts could be any file or fragment recovered from the storage devices such as email, browsing history, graphics, photographs, or application documents. These files may be undeleted or deleted.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AccessData Group LLC

Binary Intelligence LLC

Cyfor

FireEye, Inc.

Global Digital Forensics Inc.

Kroll, Inc.

LogRhythm, Inc.

Magnet Forensics Inc.

QDiscovery

R3 Digital Forensics

Rising penetration of connected devices driving the overall market

Digital forensics market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand focus on privacy, security and growing use of smart devices which include intelligent transport system, smart city and smart healthcare, exhibiting substantial market growth. Digital forensics has set the highest growth record in North America in 2017. Whereas, APAC is expected to grow at a fast pace and therefore have highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Type Insights

Global Digital Forensics market is segmented by segment type into following categories; Investment Assessment & Auditing, Permitting & Compliance, Project & Information Management, Monitoring & Testing, and Others. Environmental consultancies offer a wide variety of services to different sectors for reporting on the impact of the industries on the environment and for effectively complying with the government regulations of the country. These services helps the organizations in effective production and expansion without harming the environment in any way for the present as well as future.

Component Insight

The software for digital forensics can be further categorized into open software and commercial software. The open software are the one that are available for free to the customers, whereas the commercial software are those that provide paid services. Some of the popular commercial forensics software comprises of EnCase Forensic, AccessData FTK, Nuix, Vogon Forensic Software, SafeBack and X-Ways Forensics. Whereas, The Coroner’s Toolkit, Data Dump, Grep and mb5sum are some of the widely used free forensics software available.

Geography Insights

The APAC market is bifurcated into countries: Australia, China, India, Japan, and rest of APAC. The APAC region comprises a broad geographical footprint that embeds large number of industrial and economic growth which foresee huge adoption of digital forensics. However, only some of the developed countries such as China and Japan have readily adopted digital forensics in various sectors, otherwise the technology is still in the developing phase in other majority countries of APAC.

Report Features

Global analysis of Digital Forensics market from 2017 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Digital Forensics market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2025

Forecast and analysis of Digital Forensics market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The Digital Forensics Marketreport aims to provide an overview of India Digital Forensics market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Digital Forensics market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025 in India. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to India. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of the country along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

