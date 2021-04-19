Digital Health Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Digital health is the use of IT and genomic technologies in the healthcare industry to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery and to make medicines more personalized and precise for better treatments.

The increase in strategic mergers and acquisition activities among the manufacturers is resulting in an increased profit margin of service providers by supporting the development of efficient products. For instance, GENERAL ELECTRIC acquired Monica Healthcare and expanded its digital matemal-infant care offerings. It has been observed that the increase in such M&A activities and technological innovations is positively influencing the need for healthcare technology and digital health and wellness. This market research report identifies that the increase in the number of M&A activities in the market will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global digital health market.

The application of AI in digital health is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the digital health market during the predicted period. Medical professionals are increasingly using AI as it helps them to get more efficient diagnosis chart, informed insights, and quick results. AI offers better care with increased efficiency and serves as a clinical decision-support tool. AI algorithms prevent diagnostic errors and quicken the clinical workflow.

In 2018, the global Digital Health market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Health status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Health development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cerner

GENERAL ELECTRIC

IBM

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hospital information system (HIS)

Clinical information system (CIS)

Other GP or specialty systems

Integrated health information exchange networks (HIE/EHR)

Telemedicine

Secondary-usage non-clinical systems (care analytics, public health and research)

Market segment by Application, split into

Wireless health

Mobile health

HER

Telehealth

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Health Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hospital information system (HIS)

1.4.3 Clinical information system (CIS)

1.4.4 Other GP or specialty systems

1.4.5 Integrated health information exchange networks (HIE/EHR)

1.4.6 Telemedicine

1.4.7 Secondary-usage non-clinical systems (care analytics, public health and research)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Health Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Wireless health

1.5.3 Mobile health

1.5.4 HER

1.5.5 Telehealth

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Health Market Size

2.2 Digital Health Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Health Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Health Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Health Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Health Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Digital Health Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Digital Health Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Digital Health Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Health Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Health Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Health Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Digital Health Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Digital Health Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Digital Health Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Health Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Health Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Health Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Digital Health Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Health Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Health Market Size by Application

……Continued

