Digital Instrument cluster Market In-Depth Analysis 2027 – Leading by Continental, Delphi Technologies, Denso, Magneti Marelli, Nippon Seiki, Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe, Robert Bosch, Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage

Digital instrument cluster or panel refers to a set of instrumentation. It comprises the speedometer, engine ROM, fuel meter among others displayed with digital information rather than the conventional analog scales. The instrument cluster is coming up with 3D and virtual display to show more complex readout. The increasing demand for the luxury, electric vehicle, advanced instrument cluster is fueling the market growth.

The “Global Digital Instrument Cluster Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital instrument cluster market with detailed market segmentation by application, vehicle type, embedded technology and geography.

The rise in the automobile production, reconfigurable cluster, growing demand for advanced cluster technology, changing consumer preference from analog to digital are driving the digital instrument cluster market. However, the rise in the price of clusters and also the level software capability is limited, and henceforth it is hindering the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the adoption of the autonomous & semi-autonomous vehicle and use of aluminum parts to make instrument clusters are providing opportunities for the digital instrument cluster market.

Leading Key Players:

• Continental AG

• Delphi Technologies

• Denso Corporation

• Magneti Marelli S. p. A

• Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

• Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

• Visteon Corporation

• Yazaki Corporation

The global digital instrument cluster market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital instrument cluster market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital instrument cluster market is segmented on the basis of application, vehicle type, and embedded technology. Based on application, the market is segmented as speedometer, odometer, tachometer, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger car, LCVS, and M&HCVS. Based on embedded technology the market is segmented as AI based- digital instrument cluster and non-AI-based-digital instrument cluster.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital instrument cluster market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The digital instrument cluster market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting digital instrument cluster market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the digital instrument cluster market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the digital instrument cluster market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from digital instrument cluster market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for digital instrument cluster in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the digital instrument cluster market.

Global Digital Instrument cluster Market – By Application

• Speedometer

• Odometer

• Tachometer

Global Digital Instrument cluster Market – By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• LCVs

• M

• HCVs

Global Digital Instrument cluster Market – By Embedded Technology

• AI Based Digital Instrument Cluster

• Non-AI Based Digital Instrument Cluster