Digital Media in Norway 2019

Digital Media in Norway industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Norway digital media market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key highlights

– The digital media market consists of revenues generated by legal downloads or streaming of media content, including music, video, and books.

– The Norwegian digital media market had total revenues of $212.0m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% between 2013 and 2017.

– The video segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $127.5m, equivalent to 60.2% of the market’s overall value.

– Increased web traffic in many countries, Norway included, has sparked a growth in digital subscription services such as Netflix. The percentage of households with access to the internet has risen to 97.1%, which has naturally encouraged the consumption of digital media.

Scope

Reasons to buy

Companies Mentioned:

Alphabet Inc

Aspiro AB

Netflix, Inc.

Spotify AB

