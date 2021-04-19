Digital Medicine Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

Digital Medicine Market 2019

Digital medicine technology is an innovative technological technique that has bridged the unsought gap between healthcare and digital technology.

Due to evolution in health care, scientific medicine introduced the concept of digital medicine which aims in providing individualized medicine by knowing the biology of a patient through a wireless sensor technology and other mobile health technologies.

Digital medicine technology is more privileged than current medical practice since it is more precise, effective, well distributed, feasible and equitable applied technology. Recent success in digital medicine services implements the measurements of heart rhythm or rate, stress levels, blood pressure, oxygen concentrations and even management and prevention of chronic or acute conditions.

In 2018, the global Digital Medicine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

2Morrow

Ginger

Akili

Livongo

AliveCor

WellDoc

Mocacare

Proteus

Voluntis

Omada

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Health

EMR/EHR

Telehealth

Wireless Health

Market segment by Application, split into

Diabetes

Mental Health

Heart Disease

Smoking

Drug Non-adherence

Obesity

COPD

Asthma

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Continued…..

