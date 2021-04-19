eDiscovery Market Show at 11.0% CAGR to 2024 | Symantec Corporation, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, Exterro, EMC, Epiq Systems, HPE, Kcura Corporation, Accessdata, FTI Technology

Global eDiscovery Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Electronic discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation.

The growth of the eDiscovery technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment andinstallation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

E-discovery is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

In order to satisfy e-discovery obligations, organizations should be fully aware of their current and reasonably anticipated information retention obligations, become much more proactive about how they retain and manage data, implement appropriate technology that can archive data and allow legal holds to be implemented easily, and take the other steps necessary to minimize the risks of non-compliance with e-discovery obligations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Symantec Corporation, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, Exterro, EMC, Epiq Systems, HPE, Kcura Corporation, Accessdata, FTI Technology, Deloitte, Advanced Discovery, DTI, Consilio, Kroll Ontrack, Zylab, Guidance Software, Integreon, KPMG, FRONTEO, Recommind, Veritas, Navigant, PwC, Ricoh, UnitedLex, LDiscovery, Lighthouse eDiscovery, Thomson Reuters, iCONECT Development

Increased litigation and regulation coupled with expanding use cases for eDiscovery software will continue to drive moderate growth in the worldwide eDiscovery market. The data solution market, however, is maturing rapidly as buyers search for automation to solve well-defined problems. To meet maturing needs, eDiscovery Solution and service providers are already creating robust strategies to use existing search and analytics competencies to compete in the white hot content analytics and cognitive solution markets.

The global eDiscovery market is valued at 14500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 27200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of eDiscovery.

This report studies the eDiscovery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the eDiscovery market by product type and applications/end industries.

