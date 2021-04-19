Electronic Logging Device Market by Worldwide Evolving Technology, Trends, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2027 – Donlen, Geotab, HEM Data, Influx Technology, Intrepid Control Systems

The New Report “Electronic Logging Device Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Electronic logging device is electronic hardware which is attached to a commercial motor vehicle engine to record driving hours. The driving ho urs of commercial drivers are regulated by a set of rules known as the hours of service. They help to create a safer work environment for drivers of commercial motor vehicles to track, manage and share data accurately on driving and also offduty time.

The electronic logging Device market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as policies enacted by the government that mandate the use of electronic logging device market multitasking and data records that simplify and organize the documents, the significant factors that are expected to boost the electronic logging device market during the forecast period. However, the use of automatic Onboard recording device (AOBRD and electronic onboard recorder (EORBD) devices which are less efficient as compared to electronic logging Device, is a key factor that is projected to hamper the global electronic logging device market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Donlen., Geotab Inc., HEM Data Corporation, Influx Technology, Intrepid Control Systems, Inc., Masternaut Limited., Merchants Fleet, RACELOGIC GmbH, Trimble Inc., Vector Informatik GmbH

The global Electronic Logging Device market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations.

The market provides overview and forecast of the global Electronic Logging Device market based on product, source and application with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

