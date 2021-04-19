Electronic Skin Patches Market is Supposed to Witness an All-Time CAGR of 18.3% During Forecast 2018-2023

Market Highlights

It is estimated that the global electronic skin patches market is expected to register a CAGR 18.3% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. The global electronic skin patches market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the government initiatives to increase adoption of patient monitoring, growing venture capital investments, and growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes. Other key factors such as rising healthcare costs, increasing chronic diseases and conditions such as diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, and others.

However, factors such as lack of trained medical professionals are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Currently, the global electronic skin patches market is dominated by numerous players. The major players in this market are involved in new product launches, strategic partnerships and collaborations to increase their product portfolio.

The global electronic skin patches market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and distribution channel.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global electronic skin patches market are MC10

Physical Optics Corporation

Dialog Semiconductor

Intelesens Ltd

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Plastic Electronics GmbH

ROTEX Global

SMARTLIFEINC LIMITED

VivaLNK

Xenoma

Xsensio

GE Healthcare

Segmentation:

The global electronic skin patches market is segmented based on component, application, and distribution channel.

The electronic skin patches market, by component, is categorized into stretchable circuits, stretchable conductors, electro-active polymers, photovoltaics, and others.

Based on application, the electronic skin patches market is segmented into diabetes management, cardiovascular, patient monitoring, and others

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into pharmacies, online channel, and others.

Regional Analysis:

On a regional basis, the electronic skin patches market in the Americas is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The North American region holds a substantial share in the global market. This owes to the growth of federal healthcare regulations that curb the rising healthcare costs; rising government initiatives focusing on research and development activities. Moreover, America commands for the largest market for wearable tracking devices chiefly due to the presence of huge obese and diabetic population. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease, in 2014 9.3% of the population have diabetes and 37% of adult America population is suffering from obesity and overweight.

