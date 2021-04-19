Employee Recognition and Reward System Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Kudos, Workstride, Kwench, REFFIND, Salesforce andn more…
Employee Recognition and Reward System Market
Employee recognition and reward system refers to a program set up by company to reward performance and motivate employees. Every organization needs a reward system to manage compensation, benefits, recognition, and appreciation. Furthermore, this system offers various rewards and recognition program such as peer recognition and employee nomination programs for managers and employee referrals.
Employee recognition and rewards system is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions. Moreover, the benefits such as low cost of deployment & minimum maintenance expenses, enhanced data management, unlimited storing capacity, and access through web & mobile fuel the growth of the market. This report focuses on the global Employee Recognition and Reward System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Employee Recognition and Reward System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kudos
Workstride
Kwench
REFFIND
Salesforce
Globoforce
Ultimate
Solterbeck
Workstars
Achivers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
software
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Transportation & Logistics
BFSI
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Employee Recognition and Reward System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Employee Recognition and Reward System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
