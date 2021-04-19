Employee Recognition and Reward System Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Kudos, Workstride, Kwench, REFFIND, Salesforce andn more…

A new market study, titled “Global Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Employee recognition and reward system refers to a program set up by company to reward performance and motivate employees. Every organization needs a reward system to manage compensation, benefits, recognition, and appreciation. Furthermore, this system offers various rewards and recognition program such as peer recognition and employee nomination programs for managers and employee referrals.

Employee recognition and rewards system is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions. Moreover, the benefits such as low cost of deployment & minimum maintenance expenses, enhanced data management, unlimited storing capacity, and access through web & mobile fuel the growth of the market. This report focuses on the global Employee Recognition and Reward System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Employee Recognition and Reward System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kudos

Workstride

Kwench

REFFIND

Salesforce

Globoforce

Ultimate

Solterbeck

Workstars

Achivers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

software

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Employee Recognition and Reward System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Employee Recognition and Reward System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



