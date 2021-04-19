Exercises for girls in the gym in Australia

In this article, we will consider exercises for girls in the gym. Not all girls have a correct understanding of the loss of subcutaneous fat and muscle building. But there is nothing surprising, well, and there is nothing shameful either, since the body of women is not designed for such loads as the body of a man, and most women are simply not interested. I would like to note that a woman will not be able to get the same muscle volumes due to the level of hormones. But most women don’t need it – realizing this, they go to the gym to just keep their muscles in good shape. Although a woman’s body cannot be loaded, as a man’s body, inaction can quickly lead to excess subcutaneous fat, and especially if inaction is supplemented by improper nutrition https://pw-core.com. Before we continue, I want to offer you a few articles for future reference:

I want to offer a series of exercises for girls in the gym, which will most favorably affect the female figure. Of course, women do not need any biceps lifts, no bench presses. And since the lower part is considered the most important in the female figure, then you need to focus on the legs and buttocks, while do not forget about the upper body, which should also be in good shape.

Aerobic exercise

Rope jumping

Jumping rope is one of the best aerobic exercises for both women and men. If the hall is spacious, and there is a place in it where you can jump with a skipping rope, then you can safely take a skipping rope, and from this exercise begin your training. Of course, at the beginning of training, you should not get involved in aerobic exercises, as you still need strength.

Running on a treadmill

If there is a treadmill in the gym, then this is wonderful. Running on a treadmill, of course, burns calories a little less, but it is also a very good choice. There is nothing complicated in running, so we will not stop here.

Elliptical trainers

An elliptical trainer is also a good start for training, and in particular for burning calories. Training on such a simulator is less energy intensive than training on a treadmill or with a skipping rope.

This is not all exercises for girls in the gym.

Strength exercises

Well, now you can proceed to strength exercises, which will not help you spend a lot of energy, but they contribute to muscle growth and bring them into tone.

Romanian deadlift

Romanian deadlift is an excellent exercise that involves more muscle groups such as the gluteal and thigh biceps (back of the thighs). This exercise can be performed not only with the barbell, but with the barbell it is much more convenient to perform it.

We keep our back perfectly during the exercise. Bend your knees, sit down and tear off the bar from the floor. When the bar of the bar is above the level of the knees, the legs need to be straightened and become level. Lowering the barbell, you first need to bend at the hip joints, then bend your knees, lowering the bar almost to the touch of the floor.

Romanian rise

Squats

Squats are the best exercises for the legs and buttocks. This is the most difficult, but the most effective exercise, and so as not to write too much, I will provide links to blog articles where a lot of squats are written:

Lunges

Lunges can be done both with a barbell on the shoulders and with dumbbells. This exercise works very well on the front of the thighs and gluteal muscles.

Twisting

Twisting is an exercise for the press, the principle of which is to raise the torso with arms closed behind the head.

Bench press or push ups

Bench press or push-ups – exercises that will keep the upper body in shape. These exercises involve the pectoral muscles, triceps and deltoid (shoulders). Do not overload these exercises.

That’s basically all the necessary exercises for girls in the gym!