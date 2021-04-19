Foreign Exchange Market Status, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Type, Application and Forecast 2025
Foreign exchange refer to money in one currency is exchanged for another.
The reporting dealers segment led the market. Reporting dealers generate high returns by making use of the trading strategies and private information. This brings in huge interday liquidity to the systems with bid and offer quotes traded throughout the day.
Currency swaps segment led the market. Analysts expect this market to make a huge profit through the bilateral currency swaps through internationalization of trade facilitation, which will allow top vendors to earn good returns during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Foreign Exchange market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Foreign Exchange status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
JPMorgan Chase
Citibank
Deutsche Bank
Barclays
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
HSBC
Royal Bank of Scotland
UBS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Currency Swaps
Outright Forward and FX Swaps
FX Options
Market segment by Application, split into
Reporting Dealers
Other Financial Institutions
Non-Financial Customers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Foreign Exchange status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Foreign Exchange development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Foreign Exchange Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Currency Swaps
1.4.3 Outright Forward and FX Swaps
1.4.4 FX Options
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Foreign Exchange Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Reporting Dealers
1.5.3 Other Financial Institutions
1.5.4 Non-Financial Customers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Foreign Exchange Market Size
2.2 Foreign Exchange Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Foreign Exchange Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Foreign Exchange Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Foreign Exchange Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Foreign Exchange Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Foreign Exchange Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Foreign Exchange Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Foreign Exchange Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Foreign Exchange Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Foreign Exchange Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 JPMorgan Chase
12.1.1 JPMorgan Chase Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Foreign Exchange Introduction
12.1.4 JPMorgan Chase Revenue in Foreign Exchange Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 JPMorgan Chase Recent Development
12.2 Citibank
12.2.1 Citibank Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Foreign Exchange Introduction
12.2.4 Citibank Revenue in Foreign Exchange Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Citibank Recent Development
12.3 Deutsche Bank
12.3.1 Deutsche Bank Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Foreign Exchange Introduction
12.3.4 Deutsche Bank Revenue in Foreign Exchange Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Deutsche Bank Recent Development
12.4 Barclays
12.4.1 Barclays Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Foreign Exchange Introduction
12.4.4 Barclays Revenue in Foreign Exchange Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Barclays Recent Development
12.5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
12.5.1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Foreign Exchange Introduction
12.5.4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Revenue in Foreign Exchange Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Recent Development
12.6 BNP Paribas
12.6.1 BNP Paribas Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Foreign Exchange Introduction
12.6.4 BNP Paribas Revenue in Foreign Exchange Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 BNP Paribas Recent Development
12.7 Goldman Sachs
12.7.1 Goldman Sachs Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Foreign Exchange Introduction
12.7.4 Goldman Sachs Revenue in Foreign Exchange Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Goldman Sachs Recent Development
