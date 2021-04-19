Functional Water Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Functional water is bottled drinking water enhanced with special ingredients like herbs or antioxidants to provide additional health benefits.

Our market research analysts have predicted that based on the application, the flavored functional water segment will account for the maximum share of the flavored water market during the forecast period.

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the flavored water market. Our analysts have predicted that this region will witness steady growth in its shares by the end of the forecast period.

The global Functional Water market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Functional Water market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Functional Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Functional Water in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Functional Water market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Functional Water market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4009632-global-functional-water-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nestle

The Coca-Cola Company

Danone

New York Spring Water

Pepsico

Kraft Foods

Suntory Beverage & Food

Herbal Water

Hint Water

Sunny Delight Beverage

Mountain Valley Spring Company

Market size by Product

Flavored Functional Water

Unflavored Functional Water

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4009632-global-functional-water-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Functional Water market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Functional Water market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Functional Water companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Functional Water submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Water Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Water Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Flavored Functional Water

1.4.3 Unflavored Functional Water

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Functional Water Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.5.3 Retail Stores

1.5.4 Convenience Stores

1.5.5 Online Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Water Market Size

2.1.1 Global Functional Water Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Functional Water Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Functional Water Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Functional Water Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Functional Water Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Functional Water Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Functional Water Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Functional Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Functional Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Functional Water Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Functional Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Functional Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Functional Water Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Functional Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Functional Water Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Functional Water Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Functional Water Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle

11.1.1 Nestle Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Nestle Functional Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Nestle Functional Water Products Offered

11.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

11.2 The Coca-Cola Company

11.2.1 The Coca-Cola Company Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 The Coca-Cola Company Functional Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 The Coca-Cola Company Functional Water Products Offered

11.2.5 The Coca-Cola Company Recent Development

11.3 Danone

11.3.1 Danone Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Danone Functional Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Danone Functional Water Products Offered

11.3.5 Danone Recent Development

11.4 New York Spring Water

11.4.1 New York Spring Water Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 New York Spring Water Functional Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 New York Spring Water Functional Water Products Offered

11.4.5 New York Spring Water Recent Development

11.5 Pepsico

11.5.1 Pepsico Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Pepsico Functional Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Pepsico Functional Water Products Offered

11.5.5 Pepsico Recent Development

11.6 Kraft Foods

11.6.1 Kraft Foods Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Kraft Foods Functional Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Kraft Foods Functional Water Products Offered

11.6.5 Kraft Foods Recent Development

11.7 Suntory Beverage & Food

11.7.1 Suntory Beverage & Food Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Suntory Beverage & Food Functional Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Suntory Beverage & Food Functional Water Products Offered

11.7.5 Suntory Beverage & Food Recent Development

……Continue



Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)