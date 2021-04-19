Global 3D printing Market is Expected to Mask a CAGR of 19.8% During the Projected Period 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” 3D Printing Market – By Offering (3D Printers, Printing Materials, Polymers, Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Others, Software, Services), By Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Digital Light Processing, Selective Laser Sintering, Material Jetting, Electron Beam Melting, Others), By Application (Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Aerospace, Education & Research, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The 3D printing Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global 3D printing market is expected to mask a CAGR of 19.8% during the projected period. Over the time 3D printing technology has proved its boundless capabilities and is widely adopted in different industries such as automotive, healthcare, consumer products and others. Apart from this, rapid introduction of new potential applications of 3D printing technology is also a major factor that is expected to bolster the growth of global 3D printing market in upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of 3D printing market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Offering
– 3D Printers
– Printing Materials
– Polymers
– Metals & Alloys
– Ceramics
– Others
– Software
– Services
By Technology
– Stereolithography
– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
– Digital Light Processing (DLP)
– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
– Material Jetting (MJ)
– Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
– Others
By Application
– Automotive
– Manufacturing
– Healthcare
– Consumer Products
– Aerospace
– Education & Research
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– 3D Systems
– Arcam AB
– Autodesk, Inc.
– Stratasys Ltd.
– The ExOne Company
– Hoganas AB
– Formlabs
– Aleph Objects, Inc
– MakerBot Industries, LLC
– DREMEL
– Other Prominent Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global 3D Printing Market
3. Global 3D Printing Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global 3D Printing Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global 3D Printing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global 3D Printing Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
10.4. 3D Printers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Printing Materials Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Polymers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Metals & Alloys Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Ceramics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.10. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.11. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global 3D Printing Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
11.4. Stereolithography Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Digital Light Processing (DLP) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Material Jetting (MJ) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9. Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global 3D Printing Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Manufacturing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7. Consumer Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8. Aerospace Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9. Education & Research Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Offering
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
13.2.1.4. 3D Printers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.5. Printing Materials Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.6. Polymers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.7. Metals & Alloys Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.8. Ceramics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.10. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.11. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2. By Technology
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
13.2.2.4. Stereolithography Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.5. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.6. Digital Light Processing (DLP) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.7. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.8. Material Jetting (MJ) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.9. Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3. By Application
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.2.3.4. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.5. Manufacturing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.6. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.7. Consumer Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.8. Aerospace Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.9. Education & Research Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4. By Country
13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
