Global and Taiwanese ICT Application Industry and Market, 2018 and Beyond: Airbnb, Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, Baidu, CA, Check Point, Cisco, DearChef, Emc, Ethereum, Face++, Flashback, Fortinet, Google, Hyperledger, IBM, International Data Corporation, IOTA Foundation, JKOPay,

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global and Taiwanese ICT Application Industry” has been added to orbis research database.

This report encompasses six major applications in the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) industry, including cloud services, AI (Artificial Intelligence), Blockchain, information security/cybersecurity, mobile payment, and sharing economy. MIC (Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute) explores the development of these six applications both worldwide and in Taiwan, and highlights the key issues facing the ICT application industry and market.

Table of Content:

1. Cloud Service

1.1 Global Cloud Service Development

1.2 Taiwan’s Cloud Service Development

1.3 Important Issues

2. AI (Artificial Intelligence)

2.1 Development and Important Issues of Global Artificial Intelligence Industry

2.2 Development and Important Issues of Taiwan’s Artificial Intelligence Industry

3.Blockchain

3.1 Development and Important Issues of Global Blockchain

3.2 Development and Important Issues of Taiwan’s Blockchain

4.Information Security

4.1 Development of Global Information Security Industry

4.2 Development of Taiwan’s Information Security Industry

4.3 Important Issues

4.3.1 Malicious Software Grows Rapidly

4.3.2 Ransomware Become the Mainstream of Crime

4.3.3 New Vulnerabilities Affect New IoT Devices:

4.3.4 The Use of AI Helps Strengthen Information Security Protection:

5. Mobile Payment

5.1 Global Mobile Payment Development

5.2 Taiwan’s Mobile Payment Development

5.3 Important Issues

6. Sharing Economy

6.1 Global Shared Economy Development

6.2 Taiwan’s Sharing Economy Development

6.3 Important Issues

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

