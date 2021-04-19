Global Boron Market 2019 Overview by Size, Share, Key Player Statistics and Future Opportunities till 2025

Boron was named for the mineral borax, thought to come from the Persian name burah for that mineral. Boron minerals, mainly borax, were traded over a thousand years ago, when sheep, camel and yak caravans brought borax from desert salt beds in Persia and Tibet to India and the Arab countries. There it was used mainly in making glass.

Global Boron market size will increase to 2900 Million US$ by 2025, from 2040 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Boron.

Global demand of boron increased to 1992 K MT in 2017 from 1706 K MT in 2012. Turkey and USA contributes about 75% output globally. When considering the consumption, North America and Asia become the key consumers. In 2017, the two regions consumed 77.99% boron totally.

The major ores of boron are a small number of borate (boron oxide) minerals, including ulexite (NaCaB5O9.8H2O), borax (Na2B4O5(OH)4.8H2O), colemanite (Ca2B6O11.5H2O) and kernite (Na2B4O6(OH)2.3H2O). These minerals form when boron-bearing waters percolate into inland desert lakes and evaporate, leaving layers of borates, chlorides, and sulfates. These minerals are referred to as evaporite minerals. Very large deposits of evaporite boron minerals are found in the United States (especially California), Turkey, Chile and Argentina. Less-important deposits occur in Iran (formerly called Persia), and elsewhere.

Boron is widely used in glass industry, ceramics industry, agriculture industry, detergents industry as well as other industry. Among those applications, demand from the glass industry is the largest. In 2017, about 48.58% boron went into the glass industry, while ceramic industry held 19.18% consumption globally.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Boron capacity, production, value, price and market share of Boron in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Eti Maden

Rio Tinto

Searles Valley Minerals

Minera Santa Rita

Borax Argentina

Quiborax

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Boron market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market Segments:

Boron Breakdown Data by Type

Salt Lake Source

Mine Source

Boron Breakdown Data by Application

Glass

Ceramics

Agriculture

Detergents

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Europe

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Boron market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Boron market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Boron companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Boron submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

