Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market Top Consumer/End Users Analysis 2019

Capillary electrophoresis system is an instrument used in separation of nucleic acids and proteins with high accuracy and within short span of time. Capillary electrophoresis is based on the principle of separation of molecules according to charge and size. The basic difference between capillary electrophoresis and gel electrophoresis is that the molecules are separated inside the small capillary tube which is filled with conductive buffer rather than gel. Separation of molecules using capillary electrophoresis is faster and gives higher resolution as the thin tubes have a higher surface-to-volume ratio, which enables to dissipate heat faster, and thus run at high voltages without overheating. Capillary electrophoresis requires small amount of sample which is advantageous in the analysis of rare and expensive sample.

One trend in market is rise of hyphenated technology. Hyphenation is the combination of one or more functions into a single product. It often requires two individual instruments to be built under a single casing, which can work in tandem with each other. This has resulted in an increased adoption of CE-MS, the combination of the liquid separation process of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectrometry. This combines the advantages to provide high separation efficiency and molecular mass information in a single analysis. It requires a minimal volume, has high resolving power and sensitivity, and can analyze at high speed. It has applications in basic research in proteomics and quantitative analysis of biomolecules, as well as in clinical medicine.

During 2016, geographically Americas led the market with the highest market share and will continue to witness a steady growth for the next four years. This is mainly due to increased spending on the RandD which needs advancedÂ capillary electrophoresisÂ solutionsÂ and demand is set to increase with the usage in the wider applications. Increasing adoption of highly advanced capillary electrophoresis techniques by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in countries like the US and Canada will contribute to this market’s growth in the region. Moreover, the increased incidence of chronic diseases, requirement for drug discovery, hike in elderly population, and increased demand for personalized medicines will also lead to this industry’s growth in the Americas. Also, significant government funding and investments with the rise in the number of collaborations and acquisitions amid companies add to the market’s growth in the future.

The global Capillary Electrophoresis market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Capillary Electrophoresis market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

AB Sciex

B.S Scientific

Danaher

Helena Laboratories

Hoefer

Lonza

Sebia

SERVA Electrophoresis

Sigma-Aldrich

Capillary Electrophoresis Breakdown Data by Type

Capillary Zone Electrophoresis (CZE)

Capillary Gel Electrophoresis (CGE)

Capillary Electro Chromatography (CEC)

Others

Capillary Electrophoresis Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations and Institutions

Others

Capillary Electrophoresis Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Capillary Electrophoresis status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Capillary Electrophoresis manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

