Global Cellular Networks Market 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Facts and Figures with Products Overview, Services and Forecast 2023

According to Market Research Future analysis, the global Cellular Networks market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 40% over the forecast period, 2019-2023. The global Cellular Networks Market has been segmented into product type, application, end-users and region.

key players

Some of the key players in the global cellular network market: AT&T Inc. (U.S), Verizon Communications (U.S), AT&T Inc. (U.S), Verizon Communications (U.S), Alcatel Lucent (France), Bharti Airtel Ltd (India), NTT DoCoMo (Japan), Reliance Communications Ltd (India), and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singapore)

Market Highlights:

Cellular network establishes a connection between two mobile devices on a wider geographical area. Increasing usage of smartphone and IoT (Internet of Things) has been affecting the growth of the global cellular network market positively. The technology in the area of cellular network has seen various changes according to the traffic usage. It started with EDGE technology for GSM mobiles and then UMTS, which is known as 3G. To bear with heavy traffic from subscribers and to offer better services 4G was developed. 4G is the next generation of the wireless technology, which provides services at higher speeds and all IP based multimedia services. Currently, cellular networks are providing 4G technology under 3GPP family under LTE (Long Term Evolution) band. With the advancements in technology and 5G technology is expected to tap the market in the coming years. 5G is successfully tested by some of the market players like NTT DoCoMo in mobile world congress Barcelona demonstrated wireless 5G technology for controlling robots successfully.

The market for the global cellular networks is segmented on the basis of technology, frequency, application, and by connection type. On the basis of application, it is further segmented into the type of devices such as mobile phones, USB / power dongles, and modem/router. Currently, the number of mobile phones is increasing at an exponential rate and is creating an impact on cellular networks. The cellular network companies are developing new technologies to handle data traffic and to provide better options such as a device to device communication.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. AT&T and Verizon are leading the cellular network in the North American market. With USD170 billion annual sales, AT&T is the world’s biggest telecom company. To expand its coverage and strengthen the quality of services, it acquired DirecTV and Time Warner in 2016. The New York-based Verizon has suffered sales fall in the last quarter. Verizon has made a huge investments in the development of 5G technology. Furthermore, to provide quality services in April 2017. In the European market, Vodafone holds the first place in terms of volume of subscribers. After acquiring Liberty Global communications, it doubled its number of subscribers in terms of mobile connections and expanded its services in 4G technology.

While coming to Asia Pacific, China and India are expected to show a rapid growth in terms of a number of mobile connections. Digitalization is the major reason for the increasing number of mobile connections. Industry participants are making huge investments to increase the service efficiency and subscribers base. Recently, Bharti Airtel invested USD 3 billion to expand its operations in India and to increase the customer satisfaction.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the global cellular networks into technology, frequency, application, and type.

By Technology:

2G and 3G

4G

5G

By Frequency:

EDGE

UMTS

LTE

By Application:

Mobile Devices

USB / Power Dongles

Modem or Router

By Connection Type:

Pre-Paid

Post-paid

Intended Audience:

Network Operators

Data Base Solutions

Software Developers

Product Manufacturers

Wireless service providers

Network Providers

