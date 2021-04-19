Global Electronic Warfare Systems Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Electronic warfare equipment is the use of the electromagnetic spectrum to efficiently deny its use by an enemy.
North America region is expected to dominate the market in future due to the high adoption rate of new technology and defense capabilities. North America is followed by Asia Pacific in electronic warfare market due to the increased investment in the defense sector. In addition to that, the economic concerns in developing regions may hinder the market growth. Thus, the electronic warfare market is expected to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR during the period 2017 to 2023.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Warfare Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Warfare Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BAE Systems Plc. (U.K.)
General Dynamics (U.S.)
Lockheed Martin (U.S.)
Northrop Grumman (U.S.)
Raytheon (U.S.)
FishEye (U.S.)
Mercury Systems (U.S.)
Saab (Sweden)
Thales (France)
Ultra Electronics (U.K.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electronic Support
Electronic Attack
Electronic Protection
Market segment by Application, split into
Airborne
Naval
Ground
Space
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Warfare Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Warfare Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Warfare Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Electronic Support
1.4.3 Electronic Attack
1.4.4 Electronic Protection
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Warfare Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Airborne
1.5.3 Naval
1.5.4 Ground
1.5.5 Space
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 BAE Systems Plc. (U.K.)
12.1.1 BAE Systems Plc. (U.K.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronic Warfare Systems Introduction
12.1.4 BAE Systems Plc. (U.K.) Revenue in Electronic Warfare Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 BAE Systems Plc. (U.K.) Recent Development
12.2 General Dynamics (U.S.)
12.2.1 General Dynamics (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronic Warfare Systems Introduction
12.2.4 General Dynamics (U.S.) Revenue in Electronic Warfare Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 General Dynamics (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 Lockheed Martin (U.S.)
12.3.1 Lockheed Martin (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronic Warfare Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Lockheed Martin (U.S.) Revenue in Electronic Warfare Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Lockheed Martin (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 Northrop Grumman (U.S.)
12.4.1 Northrop Grumman (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronic Warfare Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Northrop Grumman (U.S.) Revenue in Electronic Warfare Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Northrop Grumman (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 Raytheon (U.S.)
12.5.1 Raytheon (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronic Warfare Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Raytheon (U.S.) Revenue in Electronic Warfare Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Raytheon (U.S.) Recent Development
12.6 FishEye (U.S.)
12.6.1 FishEye (U.S.) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electronic Warfare Systems Introduction
12.6.4 FishEye (U.S.) Revenue in Electronic Warfare Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 FishEye (U.S.) Recent Development
12.7 Mercury Systems (U.S.)
12.7.1 Mercury Systems (U.S.) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electronic Warfare Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Mercury Systems (U.S.) Revenue in Electronic Warfare Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Mercury Systems (U.S.) Recent Development
12.8 Saab (Sweden)
12.8.1 Saab (Sweden) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electronic Warfare Systems Introduction
12.8.4 Saab (Sweden) Revenue in Electronic Warfare Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Saab (Sweden) Recent Development
12.9 Thales (France)
12.9.1 Thales (France) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Electronic Warfare Systems Introduction
12.9.4 Thales (France) Revenue in Electronic Warfare Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Thales (France) Recent Development
12.10 Ultra Electronics (U.K.)
12.10.1 Ultra Electronics (U.K.) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Electronic Warfare Systems Introduction
12.10.4 Ultra Electronics (U.K.) Revenue in Electronic Warfare Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Ultra Electronics (U.K.) Recent Development
Continued….
