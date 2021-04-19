Global Ground Engaging Tools Market is anticipated to flourish at notable CAGR of 7.4 % By 2024 |Top Players – Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Sandvik AB, CQMS Razer, MTG, Other Major & Niche Players
The report ” Ground Engaging Tools Market – By Type (Digging Tools, Bulldozing Tools, Loading Tools, Others), By Product (Tips and Adaptors, Side Cutters, Cutting Edges, Grader Blades, Base Edges & Wear Plates, Protectors, Others), By Application (Mining & Quarries, Construction, Agriculture, Others), By End Use (Wheel Loaders, Hydraulic Excavators, Dozers, Motor Graders, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunity, Historical 2014-2017 & Forecast 2018-2024 “, to reach USD 1,581.0 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 1,040.7 Million in 2018.
Ground Engaging Tools Market research report allows to get access to detailed industry data and future market trends which will give you avenues and helps you to keep updated about the market. The industry report on the Ground Engaging Tools Market is supported by qualitative and quantitative data analysis. Apart from this, the report describes market dynamics which have key influence in the growth of the Ground Engaging Tools Market, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. This report delivers opportunities to go through with industry analysis, market share and forecast, providing description about the market size, its competitors and product identification.
Market Insights
Growth Drivers – Ground Engaging Tools Market
Growing Mining Industry
World mining industry recorded 2017 as a remarkable year. The continuing recovery in commodity prices, fueled by general economic growth has encouraged the growth of the mining industry which in turn has also fostered the demand for ground engaging tools in the mining industry. Due to increasing mining activities across the globe, the heavy equipment machines such as backhoes, draglines, rope shovels, face shovels, and wheel loaders are witnessing strong demand for ground engaging tools.
Advancements in Ground Engaging Tools
The ground engaging tools have gone through numerous advancements which have improved their accuracy, fitment, resistance to wear, strength, impact & long-life performance. The manufacturers of ground engaging tools are continuously introducing advanced versions of ground engaging tools in order to offer higher accuracy and productivity to consumers.
Barriers – Ground Engaging Tools Market
Although the mining & construction industry has recovered remarkably since the 2008 financial crisis, there is still much uncertainty remains within the industry. Such uncertainty in the industry, especially in the mining industry will adversely affect the market growth of ground engaging tools market. Apart from this, small construction & mining service companies generally avoid replacing ground engaging tools & other wear parts, even after their changeover time. This weak replacement cycle among small construction and mining companies is also restraining the growth of the market worldwide.
The market research report also offers outlook in key market segments by type, by products, by application, by end use, and by geography
Segmentation
By Type:
– Digging Tools
– Bulldozing Tools
– Loading Tools
– Others
By Product:
– Tips and Adaptors
– Side Cutters
– Cutting Edges
– Grader Blades
– Base Edges & Wear Plates
– Protectors
– Others
By Application:
– Mining & Quarries (Gold Mining, Coal Mining, Silver Mining, Iron Core Mining, Oil Sands Mining, Copper Mining, Lithium Mining, Others)
– Construction
– Agriculture
– Others
By End Use:
– Wheel Loaders (Less than 20,000 KG, 20,000 KG – 30,000 KG, 30,000 KG – 60,000 KG, More than 60,000 KG)
– Hydraulic Excavators (Less than 100t, 100t to 200t, 200t to 400t, More than 400t)
– Dozers (Less than 20,000 KG, 20,000 KG – 50,000 KG, 50,000 KG – 100,000 KG, More than 100,000 KG)
– Motor Graders (Less than 10,000 KG, 10,000 KG – 30,000 KG, More than 30,000 KG)
– Others
By Geography:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Sandvik AB
- CQMS Razer
- MTG
- Liebherr Group
- J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited
- ESCO Group LLC
- BYG
- USCO SpA
- Other Major & Niche Players
In addition to that, Porters’ Five Force Analysis coherently illustrates the potential strategies of the relevant players in Ground Engaging Tools Market
