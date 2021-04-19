Global Oxygen Concentrator Market Research by Key Vendor Analysis Report from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Oxygen Concentrator Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

An oxygen concentrator is a device which concentrates the oxygen from a gas supply (typically ambient air) to supply an oxygen-enriched gas stream. Oxygen concentrators typically use pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology and are used very widely for oxygen provision in healthcare applications, especially where liquid or pressurized oxygen is too dangerous or inconvenient, such as in homes or in portable clinics. For other purposes there are also concentrators based on membrane technology.

The market for oxygen concentrators has undergone significant changes and improvement with the introduction of portable technology. The devices have become lighter, more powerful and affordable, leading to increasing demand in the homecare department. Rising worldwide geriatric population means rise in homecare oxygen treatment. People with respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis and emphysema have benefitted greatly with innovations in oxygen concentrator technology. Some of the new and improved versions of the standard large and bulky devices include AirSep’s LifeStyle Portable Oxygen Concentrator, Inogen One G3, VBOX Trooper, EverGo, Invacare XPO2 and iGo. As the demand for lighter technology by consumers and need for better mobility support for the aged rises, new competitors enter the market, thereby driving innovations. This has resulted in high-quality devices at lower prices.

The U.S. accounts for the largest share of the global oxygen concentrator market, followed by Europe, due to growing consumer awareness, rising incidences of COPD and demographic changes. After the Federal Aviation Administration approved the onboard use of certain portable oxygen concentrators, its applications have widened. Among the Asia-Pacific countries, India, China, Australia and Japan have been identified as emerging markets, and Latin American nations such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to register substantial growth.

The global Oxygen Concentrator market is valued at 1300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Oxygen Concentrator market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Braun and Company

Air Liquide

CareFusion

Chart Industries

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Drive Medical

Respiration Equipment

Respironics

Providence Global Medical

Intersurgical

Eget Hi-Tech

Race Medical

Market size by Product

Portable

Fixed

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Oxygen Concentrator Breakdown Data by Application

Home Care

Non-Home Care

Oxygen Concentrator Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Oxygen Concentrator status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Oxygen Concentrator manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

