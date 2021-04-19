Global Potash Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4227051#ixzz5pmDKT5e7
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Potash Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database
Potash is a vitally important element, necessary for the functioning of all living organisms.
Demand for potash is expected to be stable in the long term, as agriculture remains the key source of food, an important provider of fibre for the textile industry and biofuel for the world’s constantly growing population.
The global Potash market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Potash volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potash market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Agrium
ICL
Intrepid Potash
Vale
PotashCorp
Qinghai Salt Lake
Uralkali
Belaruskali
Sinofert Holdings
SQM
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3836573-global-potash-market-research-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Potassium Chloride
Potassium Nitrate
Potassium Sulfate
Segment by Application
Fertilizer
General Industrial
Other
http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4227051
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3836573-global-potash-market-research-report-2019
Table Of Contents:
1 Potash Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Potash
1.2 Potash Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Potash Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Potassium Chloride
1.2.3 Potassium Nitrate
1.2.4 Potassium Sulfate
1.3 Potash Segment by Application
1.3.1 Potash Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Fertilizer
1.3.3 General Industrial
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Potash Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Potash Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Potash Market Size
1.5.1 Global Potash Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Potash Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Potash Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Potash Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Potash Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Potash Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Potash Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Potash Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Potash Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Potash Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Potash Business
7.1 Agrium
7.1.1 Agrium Potash Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Potash Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Agrium Potash Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 ICL
7.2.1 ICL Potash Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Potash Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 ICL Potash Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Intrepid Potash
7.3.1 Intrepid Potash Potash Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Potash Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Intrepid Potash Potash Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Vale
7.4.1 Vale Potash Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Potash Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Vale Potash Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 PotashCorp
7.5.1 PotashCorp Potash Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Potash Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 PotashCorp Potash Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4227051#ixzz5pmDQ7F9D