Global Shale Oil Market is Expected to Mask a CAGR of 5.2% During the Projected Period 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Shale Oil Market – By Application (Industrial, Transportation, Residential and Commercial, Other) and Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Shale Oil Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global shale oil market is expected to mask a CAGR of 5.2% during the projected period. Factors such as strong energy consumption and increasing need for alternative energy resources are likely to fuel the growth of global shale oil market in upcoming years. Apart from this, wide range application of shale oil is also a key growth driver for shale oil market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of shale oil market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Application

– Industrial

– Transportation

– Residential and Commercial

– Other

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Chevron Corporation

– BP plc

– ConocoPhillips

– Royal Dutch Shell

– Exxon Mobil

– Hess corporation

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Shale Oil Market

3. Global Shale Oil Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Shale Oil Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Shale Oil Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

10. Global Shale Oil Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

10.5. Transportation Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

10.6. Residential and Commercial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

10.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Application

11.2.1.1. Introduction

11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.2.1.4. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.2.1.5. Transportation Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.2.1.6. Residential and Commercial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.2.1.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.2.2. By Country

11.2.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.2.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.2.2.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.2.2.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3.1. By Application

11.3.1.1. Introduction

11.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.3.1.4. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3.1.5. Transportation Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3.1.6. Residential and Commercial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3.1.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3.2. By Country

11.3.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.2.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3.2.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3.2.5. France Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3.2.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3.2.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3.2.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.3.2.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.1. By Application

11.4.1.1. Introduction

11.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4.1.4. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.1.5. Transportation Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.1.6. Residential and Commercial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.1.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.2. By Country

11.4.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.2.3. China Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.2.4. India Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.2.5. Japan Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.2.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.2.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.2.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.2.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.2.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.4.2.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.5. Latin America Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.5.1. By Application

11.5.1.1. Introduction

11.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.5.1.4. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.5.1.5. Transportation Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.5.1.6. Residential and Commercial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.5.1.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.5.2. By Country

11.5.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.5.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.5.2.3. Brazil Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.5.2.4. Mexico Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.5.2.5. Rest of Latin America Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.6. Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.6.1. By Application

11.6.1.1. Introduction

11.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.6.1.4. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.6.1.5. Transportation Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.6.1.6. Residential and Commercial Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.6.1.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.6.2. By Geography

11.6.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

11.6.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

11.6.2.3. GCC Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.6.2.4. North Africa Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.6.2.5. South Africa Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

11.6.2.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2023

Continue….

