Global Sperm Bank Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

The global sperm bank market is segmented into fertilization techniques such as donor insemination and in-vitro fertilization. Among these segments, in-vitro fertilization segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period and is projected to reach at revenue of USD 22 Billion by the end off 2021. The growth of the in-vitro fertilization segment is backed by increasing rate of infertility across the globe. Moreover, in-vitro fertilization is one of the most effective forms of assisted reproductive technology and the demand for this fertilization technique is likely to rise in near future.

Global sperm bank market is expected to expand at a remarkable CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global sperm bank market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2021. The market is expected to expand on the back of increasing number of sperm banks across the globe. Furthermore, rising delayer boom trend among the women across the globe is also a major factor which is anticipated to bolster the growth of global Sperm Bank Market.

The semen analysis segment by service offered accounted for major share in 2015. Increasing demand for high quality sperms for insemination procedures and technological advancements in semen analysis procedures are major factors which are increasing the market share of this segment. However, sperm storage segment is also expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to increasing sperm donation activities and increasing demand for semen for insemination procedures.

Government Initiatives and Programs

Favourable government initiatives and programs to promote idea of sperm donation and assisted reproduction technique in few countries such as U.S., U.K., Sweden, Switzerland, Spain and others is a major factor which is fuelling the growth of global sperm bank market.

Growing Acceptance in Western Societies of Single Parent or Same Gender Families

Legalization of same gender marriage and increasing number of single parent families are key factors which are fuelling the demand for assisted reproductive systems. Further, increasing awareness amongst the population regarding this type of reproduction technique is also fostering the growth of market.

Although, various governmental regulations which are restricting the expansion of sperm banks and negative mindset of population towards sperm banks and donor, are some of the key factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the sperm bank market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global sperm bank market which includes company profiling of FairFax Cryobank, California Cryobank New England Cryogenic Center, Androcryos, Cryos International Sperm Bank, European Sperm Bank, Phoenix Sperm Bank, Xytex Sperm Bank, Cryobiology Inc. and London Sperm Bank. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global sperm bank market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

