Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market by Product, End User, Marketing Channels & Forecast To 2023

Market Definition:

Gluten is a compound found in grain and grain derivatives. In recent years, gluten has been vilified in the food and beverages sector as being harmful to gut health and a potential allergen. Several people face allergies and related complications upon the consumption of gluten. Gluten is also a contributor to celiac disease, the prevalence of which has grown at an alarming rate in the Western world over the last few decades. As a result, gluten-free foods and beverages have become a major part of the food and beverage industry, especially in developed Western countries, in recent years. The growing demand for gluten-free products is likely to become a prominent feature of the global food and beverage industry in the coming years.

Market Scenario and Key Factors:

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces a new release on the Global Gluten-Free Beverages Market. The report takes a close look at various aspects affecting the performance of the Global Gluten-Free Beverages Market and presents a comprehensive picture of the market s present prospects and growth potential over the 2018-2023 forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in Global Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market report include-Boulder brands, Hain Celestial, Hain Celestial, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Pirate Brands, Dr Schaer, Mrs Crimble, Freedom Foods, Orgran, Pastariso, Amy’s Kitchen, Enjoy Life Foods, Ener-G Foods Inc, Food For Life, Hero Group, Raisio, Farmo, Nature’s Path Foods and Schneekoppe.

Segments:

The market for global gluten-free packaged food market is segmented on the basis of by type, source and application.By type,the gluten-free packaged food marketis segmented as bakery food, baby food, and ready to eat meals.By source,the gluten-free packaged food market is segmented as amaranth, buck wheat, rice (brown, white, wild), millet, quinoa, sorghum, teff, cornmeal, Flaxseed and others.The gluten-free packaged food finds its applicationsin confectionery and bakery products.

On the Basis of Type, the global gluten-free beverages market has been segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages currently dominate the global gluten-free beverages market. However, alcoholic beverages such as beer contain a significant amount of gluten. As a result, developing gluten-free variants of such popular beverages is likely to be a major objective for key players in the gluten-free beverages market in the coming years. This is likely to drive the alcoholic segment of the global gluten-free beverages market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market:

U.S. accounts for highest share in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market followed by Europe and RoW,

Intended Audience:

Food Manufacturers

Bakery product manufacturers

Confectionery product manufacturers

Traders, Importers and exporters

