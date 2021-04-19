Growing Poultry Farming Industry is Expected to Drive the Growth of Poultry Keeping Machinery Market in Future, According to Research Nester

The global poultry keeping machinery market is segmented into product type such as egg handling and processing systems, manure handling system, cage system, floor management system, environmental handling system, feeding system and others. Among these segments, egg handling and processing system segment is expected to lead the global poultry keeping machinery market in upcoming years owing to increasing consumption of poultry eggs across the globe. Egg handling and processing system is further sub-segmented into egg elevator, egg lift system and egg cross conveyor.

Global poultry keeping machinery market is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global poultry keeping machinery market is expected to reach at USD 1.7 Billion by the end of 2024. Further, increasing demand for poultry meat and eggs across the globe is a major factor behind increasing number of poultry farms across the globe. Farmers are adopting advanced poultry keeping equipment in order to increase the production of eggs and meat.

The Asia Pacific poultry keeping machinery market grabbed major market share of overall market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain this positive growth over the forecast period. Further, growing poultry farming industry and high consumption and production of poultry products in Asian countries due to presence of large base population are key reasons which are fostering the growth of poultry keeping machinery market.

Global Food Demand

The demand for high protein rich food products is increasing across the globe. Further, rising consumption of meat and eggs due to mounting health and fitness concerns among the population is increasing the numbers of poultry farms which in turn expected to drive the demand for poultry keeping machineries across the globe.

Favourable Government Initiatives

Governments in many countries such as India are promoting poultry farming. Further, government initiatives to promote poultry farming are expected to increase the sales of poultry keeping machineries in upcoming years. Apart from this, strict government rules regarding beef selling in countries such as India and high cost of other meats are fostering the growth of poultry keeping industry, which is expected to bolster the growth of market over the forecast period. However, recent upsurge in bird related disease such as bird flu and increasing feed cost are some of the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the poultry keeping machinery market in the near future.

The report titled “Poultry Keeping Machinery Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global poultry keeping machinery market in terms of market segmentation by machinery type and by region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global poultry keeping machinery market which includes company profiling of Jansen Poultry Equipment, Vencomatic Group, Valco Companies Inc., Hartmann Lebensmittltechnik Anlagenbau GmBh, HAMEX-GROUP, TEXHA PA LLC, Big Dutchman International GmBh, Petersine NV, Henan Jinfeng Poultry Equipment Co. Ltd., Onelye HK Group Ltd. and A.P. Poultry Equipments. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global poultry keeping machinery market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

