Human-Centric Lighting Market Size Sees Promising Growth to Cross Highest Revenue by 2027 – Emerging Trends and Forecast Analysis Report

Human-centric lighting refers to a lighting solution that proposes changing the Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), to enhance an individual’s well-being and health. The idea behind the solution is to imitate the effects and luminance of natural sunlight. High adoption of human-centric lighting is in hospital, educational institutes, and residential apartments. Also, the integration of smart technologies drives the introduction of smart and connected human-centric lighting systems too.

The human-centric lighting market has experienced considerable growth in the healthcare industry. High adoption of LED lighting solution, government’s initiative towards building smart cities, rise in demand for smart and energy efficient lighting solutions, is mostly driving the human-centric lighting market. However, lack of awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries are limiting the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of wireless technology, advancement in LED lighting are providing opportunities to the human-centric lighting market.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00014527



Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

2. Glamox AS

3. Halla, a. s.

4. Helvar

5. Hubbell Incorporated

6. Legrand North America, LLC

7. OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

8. Signify Holding

9. Wipro Enterprise Pvt Ltd

10. Zumtobel Group AG

The “Global Human-centric lighting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the human-centric lighting industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of human-centric lighting market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global human-centric lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Human-centric lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global human-centric lighting market is segmented on the basis of application, installation type, and offering. Based on application, the market is segmented as wholesale and retail, enterprises and data centres, educational institutions, residential, healthcare, industrial, hospitality. On the basis of the installation type the market is segmented into new installations, retrofit installations. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software and service.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global human-centric lighting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The human-centric lighting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting human-centric lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the human-centric lighting market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the human-centric lighting market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from human-centric lighting market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for human-centric lighting in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the human-centric lighting market.

The report also includes the profiles of key human-centric lighting companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00014527



Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Human-Centric Lighting Market – By Application

1.3.2 Human-Centric Lighting Market – By Installation Type

1.3.3 Human-Centric Lighting Market – By Offering

1.3.4 Human-Centric Lighting Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HUMAN-CENTRIC LIGHTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. HUMAN-CENTRIC LIGHTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876