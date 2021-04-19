Industrial Valve Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market synopsis

The global industrial valve market is expected to grow from USD 70.53 billion in 2017 to USD 90.77 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.53%, during the forecast period.

The Industrial Valve Market has been witnessing significant growth across the globe. The growth factors include ongoing industrialization in developing countries such as India. Furthermore, the continued advancement to increase output in the process manufacturing units drive the demand for latest technology industrial valves in developed countries.

By type, the market has been segmented into ball valves, butterfly valves, check valves, pinch valve, gate valves, globe valves, and plug valves. The plug valves segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for these valves from the chemical companies in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

By material, the market has been segmented into stainless steel, cast iron, brass, alloy-based, cryogenic, and others. The cryogenic material segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for cryogenic plug valves by the oil & gas and chemicals industries for the isolation application.

Get Free Sample Copy Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7536

On the basis of end-use verticals, the market has been segmented into oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, food and beverages, water and wastewater treatment, pulp and paper, construction, and others. The oil and gas segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The growing investments for capacity expansion in the oil & gas sector in the Middle East and Africa, and the rise in demand for maintenance operations in refineries boost the demand for industrial valves in the oil & gas sector. However, the energy & power industry is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the industrial valve market research report are Emerson (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), IMI PLC (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Weir Group (UK), Crane Co. (US), AVK Holding A/S (Denmark), Kitz Corporation (Japan), Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd (China), and Conbraco Industries Inc. (US).

The major players constantly focus on growth strategies such as strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to enhance their product offerings and expand their market reach. For instance, in 2018, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions partnered with LB Bentley to develop a medium duty rotary gate valve. This valve is based on stem sealing technology that reduces the risk of contamination and failure.

Key players

The prominent players in the industrial valve market are Emerson (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), IMI PLC (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Weir Group (UK), Crane Co. (US), AVK Holding A/S (Denmark), Kitz Corporation (Japan), Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd (China), Conbraco Industries Inc. (US), Samson AG (Germany), Velan Inc. (Canada), Forbes Marshall (India), Dwyer Instruments, Inc. (US), Avcon Controls (India), Dwyer Instruments (US), PR Valves LLC (US), and Danfoss A/S (Nordborg).

Segmentation

Industrial valve market has been segmented based on type, material, size, end-use verticals, and region.

By type, the market has been segregated into ball valves, butterfly valves, check valves, pinch valves, gate valves, globe valves, and plug valves.

On the basis of material, the market has been segmented stainless steel, cast iron, brass, alloy based, cryogenic, and others.

By size, the market is segmented into less than 1”, 1″ to 25″, 25″ to 50″, and 50″ and above.

By end user, the market has been segmented oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, pulp & paper, construction, others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global market for industrial valve market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the industrial valve market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the industrial valve market in 2017, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market in this region is attributable to factors including ongoing infrastructure development, the rapid pace of industrialization, and growing investments in end-use industries such as energy & power, oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, and construction. Furthermore, the demand from oil-producing region—Middle-East and Africa (MEA)—is expected to remain high owing to the rise in production.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-valve-market-7536

Competitive Analysis

The industrial valve market has witnessed the rising demand across the globe owing to the rise in demand from oil and gas production-related facilities. Key players have opted for partnerships and new product launches as their key organic growth strategy to further strengthen their market position. In December 2017, Schlumberger launched a new ball valve technology—GROVE IST integrated seat—that not only improves performance but also provides considerable size and weight benefits.

Intended Audience

Industrial valves manufacturers

Manufacturers of components

Professional services/solutions providers

End users from the listed industries

Process industry standard organizations

Research institutes and organizations

Associations of valve manufacturers

Safety equipment manufacturers

Distributers

Investors

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]