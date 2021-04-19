Infection Surveillance Solutions Market to 2025 – BD, Wolters Kluwer, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Premier, Baxter (ICNet Systems, Inc.), GOJO Industries, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Deb Group Ltd., PeraHealth, and VigiLanz Corporation

The global infection surveillance solutions market accounted to US$ 294.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 763.7 Mn by 2025.



Surveillance of healthcare associated infections is of prime importance in prevention of infections. The methods and practices for surveillance have evolved as technology becomes more advanced. The availability of electronic surveillance software (ESS) has increased, and yet adoption of ESS is slow. The infection control software offers way to rebalance the time by monitoring several data feeds, alerting infection prevention, simplifying reporting, tracking trends graphically as well as improving outbreak identification. Due to the advantages offered by these software systems, government is investing significantly to promote the innovation in healthcare IT based systems. For instance, in 2017, the US health IT investment total whopped to US$ 7.1 billion. Thus, massive adoption of IT based platforms in healthcare is expected to support the growth of infection surveillance solutions market over the forecast years.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001413/

Global infection surveillance solutions market, based on the type was segmented into software and services. In 2017, the software segment held the largest share of the market, by type. However, the services is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for these services pre and post incorporation of these solutions in various medical institutions.

Software segment is expected to grow the market for infection surveillance solutions over the forecast period for type segment.

The market for infection surveillance solutions is expected to grow due to increasing number of hospital associated infections, development of government policies and initiatives to promote use of these software in public and private healthcare infrastructures and increasing adoption of information technology into healthcare. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the infection surveillance solutions market include BD, Wolters Kluwer, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Premier, Baxter (ICNet Systems, Inc.), GOJO Industries, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Deb Group Ltd., PeraHealth, and VigiLanz Corporation among others. Software launch and up-gradation are prominent parameters by industry players leading strategies undertaken by key market players. For instance, in June 2017, Wolter Kluwers in June 2017 announced that POC Advisor, its real-time clinical surveillance and analytics platform, will integrate the Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution from Hiteks Solutions, Inc. for inclusion of structured and unstructured documentation to make them immediately actionable. This expansion is expected to enable real-time analysis and improve efficacy of sepsis alerts. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Inquire for discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100001413/

The report segments the global infection surveillance solutions market as follows:

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market – By Type

Software

Web-Based Software

On-Premises Software

Services

Implementation Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Training and Consulting Services

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market – By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Others